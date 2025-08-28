New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The New York Mets put serious heat on the Philadelphia Phillies' division lead by sweeping the Phils 3-0 this week. The Mets will try to keep the Phillies' current four-game edge from shrinking by winning a four-game meeting with the visiting Miami Marlins, set to begin tonight at 7:10 p.m. EST.

It's natural for New York to draw steep favorite odds to win the Miami series opener. The Metropolitans have averaged close to 10 runs scored in five victories earned in the last six ball games. Pete Alonso was fantastic in the sweep of Philly, alongside lesser-known Mets like the veteran catcher Luis Torrens.

Those taking the Mets' pricey run line to cover (-1.5) should consider how many factors can impact such a long series, including New York's temporary emotional high from beating Philadelphia so badly. But they won't have to worry about long-term tactics getting in the way. It's time to win now and catch the Phils.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-115)

Mets -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Marlins +178

Mets -233

Total

OVER 8.5 (-127)

UNDER 8.5 (101)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 28, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins Betting Trends

The New York Mets have won five of their last six games.

The Metropolitans are unbeaten in their last five home games.

The Miami Marlins are 2-4 versus the Mets this season.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins Injury Reports

New York Mets

Catcher Francisco Alvarez is on the 10-day IL with a jammed right thumb.

Left fielder Jesse Winkler is on the 60-day IL with back inflammation.

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a left tibia fracture.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a left shoulder fracture.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

Relief pitcher A.J. Minter is on the 60-day IL with a left lat strain.

Miami Marlins

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Third baseman Connor Norby is on the 10-day IL with left wrist inflammation.

Third baseman Graham Pauley is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Left fielder Kyle Stowers is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Anthony Bender is on the 15-day IL with a lower leg injury.

Relief pitcher Andrew Nardi is on the 60-day IL with a back strain.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Mets could enjoy a pitching edge in the early and late phases of tonight's series opener. The Marlins aren't prepared to stress out a fractured roster trying to win the series in New York, since the Fins are already headed for mathematical elimination in the NL. Miami is looking at a "bullpen game" of career-relievers against a start from Clay Holmes, who's 11-6 on the year.

Holmes wasn't consistent against the Marlins this spring. But his recent defeat of the Atlanta Braves shows that the veteran right-hander gets better fast against a rival that has hurt him from the plate. Holmes' starts are being limited to 5.0 innings "by design," according to Danny Abriano of SNY.