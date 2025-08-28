ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Nebraska Huskers Hype is Real with Raiola

Craig Shemon
Nebraska Huskers Hype

The Chargers have done the hard part: finding the QB of the future. Now build a wall in front of him.

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska Huskers hype comes full swing tonight as they open the 2025 season against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. Last year the Huskers' only goal was to get to a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Check! Their only goal for 2025 is to climb out of the middle of the pack in the Big Ten and enter the upper tier.

Yes, we said the upper tier. The upper tier in the Big Ten is Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State with Michigan, Illinois, Indiana all threats to be among the four probable teams the Big Ten will send to the college football playoffs. Nebraska is currently in the next tier of Big Ten teams with Iowa, USC and Wisconsin.

The good news is Nebraska plays three of those teams they are trying to reach or jump ahead of. They get Michigan and USC at home. However they play at Penn State. Admittedly that one could be tough. But at least it will be a true measuring stick as to where the program is among the Nebraska Huskers Hype!

NEBRASKA HUSKERS HYPE

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola are ready to step it up a notch. They want to return Nebraska to its glory days when the Huskers were a national college football power. Raiola is a special player who navigated the ups and downs of a true freshman season last year. But when you watch the former 5 star who flipped from Georgia to Nebraska, you see the "It" factor." You see there is some "there" there.

There are several college football games tonight and tomorrow night before a big Saturday slate! For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon
