Maui Wildfire Survivor Finds New Home With Fort Myers Baseball Team

After losing his Lahaina home in the 2024 Maui fires, Jonathan Kaufman found an unexpected path forward through baseball. He's now a fixture at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels games, both at home and on the road.

"It was fate that brought my wife and I to Cape Coral from Lahaina, Maui, after the destruction of our home along with 8,000 other victims of the Lahaina wildfires," Kaufman said, according to Gulf Coast News.

When the flames took everything, family in Cape Coral stepped up. The couple soon discovered minor league baseball games as a way to connect with their new community. What started as casual visits turned into a full-blown passion. Now they follow the Mighty Mussels across Florida.

Andrew Pawling, who handles broadcasts and media for the team, noticed their impact right away. "The Kaufmans are easily some of our most supportive fans if not the most supportive fans we have here. When I'm on the road with the team, I can hear Mr. Kaufman in the stands specifically," said Pawling.

The warmth of baseball brought comfort in hard times. "I really feel like I'm part of the family here. I really feel that southwest Florida and the Mighty Mussels and the Hammond Stadium staff have the aloha spirit," Kaufman said.