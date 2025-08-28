Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Stuck in Contract Standoff as Brother Hints at Growing Drama

Negotiations fell apart between the Cowboys and Micah Parsons at DFW Airport. His brother's mysterious social media posts suggest things are getting tense. The situation threatens what Jerry Jones called a March "handshake agreement" - meant to be the biggest defensive contract in NFL history.

"We obviously don't have an agreement relative to a new contract. Micah is under contract. So we'll see how that goes," said Jones to CBS Sports.

NFL reporter Jane Slater revealed that Parsons wants a second opinion on his back. While first tests came back clear, health worries are now tangled up with the contract dispute.

The All-Pro's brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., poured gas on the fire: "It's gonna get ugly put ya gloves on this going 12 rounds."

This drama plays out as other NFL players lock down new deals. Washington's Terry McLaurin and Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson just got their paydays with fresh contracts.

The money at stake is huge. Parsons could lose more than $1 million for each game he misses without a medical reason.

He has three options: sign a new deal, play under his current contract, or sit out. Right now, it looks like he'll likely play under his existing contract.

A meeting between Jones and Parsons' mom raised hopes, but nothing solid came from it.

The Cowboys' leadership says they're confident about their star playing week one. But the stalled talks and lingering medical questions paint a different picture.