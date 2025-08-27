NFL Lifts Production Meeting Ban for Raiders Owner Brady’s Fox Broadcasting Role

In a big move, the NFL removed rules stopping Tom Brady from attending pre-game production meetings, despite owning part of the Las Vegas Raiders. The new rule takes effect for the 2025 season.

From Week 1, the former quarterback turned commentator can now get key information during team meetings. Fox Sports landed Brady in 2022, signing him to a huge 10-year, $375 million deal to head their NFL broadcasts.

Brady's first game under the new rules starts September 7, covering the New York Giants-Washington game. He'll join Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast booth.

NFL owners all agreed to the change after months of discussions about Brady's dual roles. However, he still can't enter team facilities or watch practices.

Last year's restrictions made Fox get creative. Staff held separate meetings just to share info Brady couldn't get directly from the forbidden production meetings.

The league made one exception - allowing Brady into Super Bowl LIX meetings. When the Buffalo Bills asked for similar access, the NFL quickly said no.

Some things remain unclear about Brady's access. The NFL hasn't clarified rules about visiting team hotels or getting sideline access at away games. His unusual position breaks new ground for the league.

Key restrictions stay in place. Brady must follow league rules about criticizing refs and other teams. Strict betting and tampering rules also control his position.