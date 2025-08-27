Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Miami Marlins' attempt to build a three-game winning streak came crashing down with a blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. It's imperative that the Marlins close the Braves series with a victory to build confidence going into a series with the New York Mets that could mathematically eliminate the Fish.

Miami and Atlanta's rubber match begins at 1:20 p.m. EST today. Atlanta is the consensus favorite to win, but Las Vegas is booking plenty of betting action on both clubs to win the series.

Neither starting hurler in today's ball game carries a solid ERA. Yet, the O/U betting line is just (8.5) runs.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+136)

Marlins +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Braves -125

Marlins +100

Total

OVER 8.5 (-102)

UNDER 8.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 27, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Betting Trends

The Atlanta Braves are 2-6 ATS in the last eight games.

The Miami Marlins are 5-12 in their last 17 ball games.

Miami has gone 5-6 against Atlanta this season.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Third baseman Connor Norby is on the 10-day IL with left wrist inflammation.

Third baseman Graham Pauley is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Left fielder Kyle Stowers is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Anthony Bender is on the 15-day IL with a lower leg injury.

Relief pitcher Andrew Nardi is on the 60-day IL with a back strain.

Atlanta Braves

Relief pitcher Aaron Bummer is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Third baseman Austin Riley is on the 10-day IL with a strained lower abdominal muscle.

Shortstop Luke Williams is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique muscle strain.

Relief pitcher Joe Jimenez remains on the 60-day IL following knee surgery.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Predictions and Picks

Further making the O/U line a mystery is that Atlanta's bats aren't dead, and neither are Miami's. The Braves may not be slugging as many home runs as an underdog team like the Athletics this year. However, they've got seven batters above .400 in slugging percentage.

Miami's fate seems to come down to pitching often. The Fins' pair of runs scored in a 2-1 series-opening win were just fine in that contest, but the same number looked entirely futile on Tuesday. Miami's probable pitcher Ryan Gusto is 7-6 on the year, but he and visiting starting hurler Joey Wentz come off bad outings, Wentz having "unraveled quickly" versus the Mets on Aug. 22, as told by Kaitlyn Monnin of Battery Power.