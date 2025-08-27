Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Gets 4-Day Jail Sentence for DUI, Loses Gun Rights

Jay Cutler is headed to jail after pleading guilty to drunk driving in Franklin, Tennessee. The former NFL star will spend four days in jail and pay $350 in fines following an October crash where he hit another car while driving drunk.

Police found weapons in his truck's center console - a rifle and a loaded Glock. Before cops showed up, Cutler tried to pay the other driver $2,000 to keep the accident quiet.

His deal includes a year of unsupervised probation, DUI classes, and giving up his Tennessee driver's license. Prosecutors dropped the weapons charge as part of the agreement.

The 42-year-old starts his jail time September 29, his first run-in with the law since retiring in 2017.

Before this incident, Cutler had made his mark in football. After Denver picked him 11th in 2006, he threw for over 35,000 yards and 227 touchdowns during his 12 NFL seasons.

He played three years in Denver before being traded to Chicago in 2009. His best year came in 2008, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Broncos.

At Vanderbilt, he started every game while breaking school records. NFL fans remembered him for his powerful arm and toughness under pressure.