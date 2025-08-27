Dolphins Trim Roster to 53 Players, Keep Three QBs for 2025 Season

Miami slashed its roster from 90 to 53 players ahead of the NFL's August 26 deadline. The final roster includes three quarterbacks and shows changes across several positions.

Tua Tagovailoa leads as starting QB, backed up by Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers. Wilson came aboard after his stint with the Jets, while Ewers moves up from playing college ball at Texas.

In the backfield, De'Von Achane returns after battling knee problems. Oklahoma State rookie Ollie Gordon II joins the team, with Alec Ingold staying put as fullback. Jaylen Wright managed to keep his spot despite being banged up.

The team kept six wide receivers. Playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle headline the group. Newcomers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington join veterans Dee Eskridge and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

For tight ends, newly acquired Darren Waller teams up with Tanner Conner and Julian Hill. The team let go of Pharaoh Brown and Chris Myarick.

Eight players remain on the offensive line, including Larry Borom and Aaron Brewer. Liam Eichenberg stays on the PUP list but counts in the numbers.

Third-round rookie Zeek Biggers beefs up the defensive line. K.J. Britt handles defensive calls, working alongside former Seahawk Jordyn Brooks at linebacker.

The defensive backs feature Storm Duck and Jack Jones at corner, while Rasul Douglas waits to ink his $3 million contract. At safety, All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick pairs with Elijah Campbell.

A hip issue landed kicker Jason Sanders on IR, leading to workouts for Zane Gonzalez, Greg Joseph, Riley Patterson, and Eddy Pineiro.