Dave Portnoy Banned from Ohio State?

Craig Shemon
Dave Portnoy looks on prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals
Is Dave Portnoy banned from Ohio State? Portnoy, the president of Barstool and now a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff says he is. By the way Portnoy is a Michigan grad, booster and fan. And he is supposed to make his debut on FOX this Saturday. That's when number one Texas faces third ranked Ohio State.

Ohio State's athletic director Ross Bjork claims Portnoy is not banned. He says this is a FOX issue in that they did not credential Portnoy for this weekend. Given all the money FOX spends on Big Ten football I would find it hard to believe Ohio State would ban a FOX broadcast member. But I would also find it hard to believe after hiring Portnoy FOX would not want him on their pregame show in the stadium.

DAVE PORTNOY BANNED?

Dave Portnoy banned or not? There is another thing at play here. All of this could be an attention getting ploy by Portnoy. FOX competitor ESPN and their GameDay show will be in Columbus, Ohio Saturday as well for Lee Corso's farewell. A lot of people will watch that. This could all be a ratings stunt.

In a hilarious sidebar, Michigan SpyGate mastermind Connor Stalions reached out to Portnoy via social media and asked if he needed tickets. He could get him some. Stalions ticketed numerous people to attend games around the country to film future Michigan opponents in order to steal their signs. Come on! That is funny, right?

Whether it is or not it will be interesting to see how FOX uses the outgoing Portnoy. And we can't wait for the actual game between Texas and Ohio State. For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

