Bucs Trim Roster to 53 Players for 2025 Season, Part Ways with Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Bucs cut 38 players on Tuesday to meet the NFL's required 53-man roster limit. The biggest surprise? They let go of former second-round draft pick Kyle Trask.

GM Jason Licht and Coach Todd Bowles made their decisions after watching the final preseason game. The team now looks ahead to their opener against Atlanta on September 7 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

With Trask out, Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater remain as the team's quarterbacks. The running backs group now features newcomer Bucky Irving alongside Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, and Josh Williams.

Mike Evans leads a deep receiving corps, with Chris Godwin Jr. back in action. Newcomers Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson, and Sterling Shepard provide additional firepower. Jalen McMillan will stay sidelined until at least Week 9 with neck issues.

The offensive line, running leaner than most NFL teams with just eight players, features star Tristan Wirfs. Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, and Cody Mauch make up the main unit.

Defensively, Vita Vea pairs with Calijah Kancey on the line. Veteran Lavonte David returns, joining SirVocea Dennis, Deion Jones, and John Bullock at linebacker.

The team kept six cornerbacks, with Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison as the starters. Antoine Winfield Jr. leads a group of five safeties who can also cover the slot.

Special teams impressed in preseason games. The punt team ranked fifth in the NFL with a 62.3-yard average, while perfect kicking secured roster spots.

