Bradley Picks Six Players for U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Won’t Join as Player

In an unexpected decision, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley named his six picks for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black. Despite being ranked 11th in both points and world rankings, he chose not to put himself on the team.

Bradley chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cam Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns to complete the lineup. While Thomas, Morikawa, Cantlay, and Burns have played in past cups, Griffin and Young will make their debut appearances.

"The process was brutally honest," said Thomas to NBC Sports.

During the two-year points race, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau locked up automatic spots. Qualifying wrapped up at the BMW Championship on August 17.

No U.S. captain has passed up picking themselves since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Bradley's decision comes just months after winning at the Travelers Championship in June 2025.

Team USA looks to grab their third straight win at home when play begins September 26-28, 2025. The Americans have dominated their last two home matches with big victories.

The U.S. has struggled lately, winning just three times in eleven tries. After losing in Rome in 2023, Bradley got the captain's job in July 2024.

Bradley stepped up when Tiger Woods turned down the role. His selection showed the PGA wanted to try something new after recent defeats.

Playing on home turf could help the U.S. team in New York. American squads have won 70% of matches at home since 1979.

The team mixes proven champions with new blood. The roster includes eight major winners plus two newcomers adding fresh energy.