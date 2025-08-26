Rays vs Guardians Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rays couldn't have asked for a better start to their series in Cleveland and will look to keep building momentum tonight at Progressive Field. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay rolled to a 9–0 win yesterday behind Junior Caminero's four-hit performance that included two home runs and three RBIs. Four pitchers combined for the two-hit shutout, striking out 13 along the way.

Tampa Bay (64–67) has strung together three straight victories and outscored opponents 26-8 after a rough stretch last week. Shane Baz (8–10, 5.22 ERA) will take the mound, having given up 20 runs and 26 hits in 19 innings this month.

Cleveland (64–66) enters on a six-game losing skid, having dropped nine of their last 10. The Guardians offense has been shut out three games in a row, losing 24-0 over the past three games.

Rookie left-hander Parker Messick (0–0, 1.35 ERA) offers some hope for the Guardians as he makes his second career start. He gave up one run in his 6.2-inning debut, striking out six and walking one.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (-196)

Guardians +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Rays +100

Guardians -125

Total

Over 7.5 (-114)

Under 7.5 (-114)

The above data was collected on Aug. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have won four of their last five on the road but are 2-3 against the spread.

The Guardians are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 0-4 at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Rays' last seven games.

The under has hit in 10 of the last 12 meetings between these two teams.

The Rays are 6-3 in their last nine against the Guardians.

The Guardians are winless in their last six games and just 1-5 in their last six at home.

Rays vs Guardians Injury Reports

Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL (back).

Hunter Bigge, RP — 60-day IL (lat/face).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (knee/hamstring).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Taylor Walls, SS — 10-day IL (groin).

Guardians

John Means, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Lane Thomas, CF — 10-day IL (foot).

Daniel Schneemann, 2B — Out (paternity).

Emmanuel Clase, RP — Out (investigation).

Rays vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

"I'm going to side with the Guardians here. Not always easy to back a team that's been shut out in three straight games. However, that being said, Shane Baz is a disaster right now. He feels like one of those pitchers that can get your team out of whatever slump they might be in just because of how many runs he's giving up on a game-to-game basis. Messick looked every bit as good as advertised in his debut, and I think this could be a good buy-low spot on Cleveland here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"Cleveland comes into this contest searching for answers, as they have been shut out in three straight games .... Tampa Bay has scored 26 runs in their last three games, and they are facing Messick, who is making just his second start. Cleveland is going against Baz, who has allowed at least four earned runs in four straight outings. I think the Guardians will finally score some runs against Baz, and I like them to win." — David Racey, PickDawgz