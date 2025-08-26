Mariners’ Raleigh Hits 50th Homer, First MLB Catcher to Reach That Mark

Making baseball history Monday, Cal Raleigh crushed a home run against the Padres, becoming the first MLB catcher ever to hit 50 home runs in a single season.

The homer came off JP Sears in the first inning, cementing Raleigh's place in baseball history. Being a switch-hitter puts him in rare company - only Mickey Mantle had hit 50 homers from both sides of the plate.

His big hit puts him alongside Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners to reach 50 homers. Junior's team records of 56 in '97 and '98 remain standing to this day.

With a month left to play, the 28-year-old catcher is just four homers away from Mantle's switch-hitting record. His power hitting has helped keep the Mariners in the playoff race while showing his offensive strength.

The numbers tell the story. Raleigh's impressive .247 batting average comes with a .353 on-base percentage and .593 slugging percentage. He's knocked in 106 runs and stolen 14 bases in this breakthrough year.

The advanced stats confirm his impact. Baseball Reference calculates his value at 5.7 WAR, while FanGraphs rates him even better at 7.3.

He's just as good behind the plate. After winning both AL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove last year, he's added team MVP, an All-Star appearance, and a Home Run Derby win in 2025.

This power display is unique in baseball history. Among infielders, only one third baseman has ever hit 50, while no second baseman has done it yet.

His steady play stands out. Last year's team leads in at-bats, homers, RBIs, and extra-base hits were just the beginning. Now he's regularly collecting weekly and monthly AL awards.