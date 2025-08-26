Bucs Cut 449-Pound Watson, NFL’s Heaviest Player Ever

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released Desmond Watson - the biggest player to ever make an NFL roster at 449 pounds. The team made the move before Watson could join any team activities.

Watson spent 2025's training camp on the non-football injury list while trying to slim down from his college weight of 464 pounds. His weight easily topped Aaron Gibson, who previously held the NFL record at 410 pounds.

"He's working at it and we're working with him and that's all you can ask right now," said Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles to ESPN.

During Florida's pro day, Watson impressed by putting up 36 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press. Over his four years in college, he tallied 63 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

"I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that... I want to be known as a good one," Watson told Outkick.

While Watson made it to minicamp, team doctors wouldn't clear him for full practices. His fitness level remained a concern throughout training camp.

When the roster cut deadline came, the Bucs made their decision. They opted not to keep him on the practice squad, leaving Watson to wait for another team to give him a shot.