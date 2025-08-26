Browns Send QB Kenny Pickett to Raiders for 2026 Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns dealt quarterback Kenny Pickett to Las Vegas on August 25, 2025, picking up a fifth-round pick in 2026 from the Raiders.

The move comes after Raiders' backup Aidan O'Connell broke his wrist during preseason action. He's expected to miss six to eight weeks while on injured reserve.

"A guy that's had game experience is huge to me... we're looking for an experienced player that could help us," said Raiders coach Pete Carroll to ESPN.

Pickett has bounced around three teams since entering the NFL in 2022 before this latest move. He's started 25 games, throwing for 4,765 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, posting 15 wins.

Cleveland moves forward with Joe Flacco leading the way, backed by newcomers Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, while Deshaun Watson remains sidelined. Tyler Huntley was let go during the roster changes.

Pickett had been nursing a hamstring injury since July 26. Rather than keeping an extra quarterback around, the Browns jumped on the opportunity to secure a future draft pick.

Following his start in Pittsburgh and Super Bowl victory with Philadelphia last year, Pickett now steps in behind Geno Smith in Vegas. His NFL journey continues to take unexpected turns.

The trade signals Cleveland's confidence in their rookie quarterbacks backing up Flacco. For Las Vegas, it provides coverage while O'Connell recovers.