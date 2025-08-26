Braves vs Marlins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Braves look to rebound from a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins in Game 1.

The Braves are 59-72 and are fourth in the National League East Division. Atlanta had only three hits in the game, with their single run coming in the ninth inning. Drake Baldwin led the offense with a solo homer. The Braves have dropped three of their past four games. The offense is declining, while the pitching is improving.

The Marlins are 62-69 and third in the National League East Division. Miami has won two consecutive games. In Game 1, they scored a couple of runs in the second half and had four hits. The bottom of the order performed admirably, as Maximo Acosta led the way on offense with a solo home run. The pitching is gradually improving, and they look to continue to win close games.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+141)

Marlins +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Braves -119

Marlins -102

Total

OVER 8 (-114)

UNDER 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

Atlanta is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games.

Atlanta is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Miami.

Atlanta is 5-1 SU in its last six games on the road.

Miami is 5-11 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Miami's last 10 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Miami's last 11 games at home.

Braves vs Marlins Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Jake Fraley, RF - Day-to-day

Luke Williams, SS - 10-day IL

Austin Riley, 3B - 10-day IL

Miami Marlins

Graham Pauley, 3B - 10-day IL

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Kyle Stowers, LF - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Braves vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is 26-39 on the road and 6-4 over their last ten games. The Braves are ranked 16th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and twentieth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 23rd in ERA.

Matt Olson currently leads the club in batting average and RBIs. In Game 1, he was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The offense has struggled in four of their previous five games, but they are normally successful in close, low-scoring games. Hurston Waldrep, the Braves' pitcher, is 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA. In four starts this season, three were quality outings, and he has only allowed two runs.

Miami is 31-35 at home and 4-6 over its last ten games. The Marlins are ranked 19th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percent. They are ranked 24th in ERA.

Kyle Stowers leads the squad in homers and RBIs. In Game 1, he got two doubles, one RBI, and a walk. In the last two wins, the starting pitching has set the tone, and they will want to maintain that trend in Game 2. Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 6.04 ERA) takes the mound for the Marlins. He has made seven quality starts this season and allowed one run in each of his previous two outings.

Best Bet: Under