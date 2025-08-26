Arch Manning Heisman Hype Overblown

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Arch Manning Heisman Hype is overblown. As of today the Texas Longhorns quarterback is the odds on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy given to the most outstanding college football player at the end of the season. There is no doubt he is a very talented quarterback. And there are built in advantages for winning the award if you are a quarterback on the best team in college football. Currently his Longhorns are the number one ranked team in America as they get ready to open the season on the road at third ranked Ohio State.

Manning also has the advantage of being a Manning. His grandfather Archie Manning was the best Saints QB in franchise history not named Drew Brees. His uncles Peyton and Eli won four combined Super Bowls. But you know what? No Mannings ever won the Heisman. Peyton came close at Tennesee. In 1997 he was the runner up to Charles Woodson in a razor thin vote. In 2003 Eli finished 3rd behind Jason White and Larry Fitzgerald. Back in 1969 and 1970 Archie finished 4th and 3rd respectively.

ARCH MANNING HEISMAN HYPE?

We watched Arch in spot duty behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons. Quinn Ewers is trying to hang on to an NFL roster spot with the Dolphins. There is not a lot to go on so the media just throws names around for Heisman hopefuls and hope they get one right.

Need an example?

Last year's preseason Heisman hype list showed Dillon Gabriel as the Heisman favorite. Carson Beck was next. Then Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Nico Iamaleava and Garrett Nussmeier. Cam Ward and Riley Leonard rounded out the top ten of Heisman pre-season favorites according to Vegas.

Actual winner Travis Hunter didn't crack anybody's top 20 list. And if he did you won handsomely at +5000!