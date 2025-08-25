Texas Will Destroy OSU Saturday according to “EXPERTS.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: Jerrick Gibson #9 of the Texas Longhorns is congratulated by Silas Bolden #11 after a touchdown in the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas will destroy OSU in Saturday's college football season opener in Columbus, Ohio, according to "experts." These so called experts are Twitter warriors and ESPN talking heads. One bloviator in particular is Paul Finebaum. He hates the Big Ten for a living. He also loves the SEC for a living. He says Texas will blow out Ohio State because the Longhorns roster is superior and the Buckeyes will be hungover from their national championship season last year.

Certainly the Longhorns have a great roster. They are, after all, the number one ranked team in the country. But the Buckeyes are the third ranked team in the country. How much can the falloff in roster quality be? Sure Ohio State lost 14 players to the NFL this off season. But that happens every year at Ohio State AND Texas. And Ohio State's roster will always have the best player on the field at any given game all season. Receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs are the best two players in the country.

TEXAS WILL DESTROY OSU?

And while the Buckeyes have questions with redshirt freshman Julian Sayin making his first start, the Longhorns have questions too. They only have one returning offensive lineman. And Arch Manning is now QB1. He could never beat out Quinn Ewers who looks like he cannot crack the two-deep with the Dolphins.

And saying Texas will destroy OSU because of a natty hangover is just stupid. As we said, a good chunk of those players are gone. Annual roster turnover doesn't allow for a championship hangover in college football. This is a new team.