Rays vs Guardians: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays have won two consecutive games and will aim to take Game 1 of their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays are 63-67 and are fourth in the AL East Division. Tampa went 2-3 on a five-game homestand. They just won two out of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rays' bats came alive in the final two games of the series, while the pitching finally performed well for the first time in nearly 10 days.

The Guardians are 64-65 and rank third in the AL Central Division. Cleveland has dropped five straight games and is coming off a six-game road trip, which saw them go 1-5. They were just swept by the Texas Rangers, and their last two losses were shutouts. During this streak, the offense has done nothing, although several of the losses have been close. The Guardians must find a way to win the close ones late in the game.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-156)

Guardians -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Rays +140

Guardians -155

Total

OVER 8.5 (+105)

UNDER 8.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 25, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last eight games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Cleveland's last eight games against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Guardians Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Theo Gillen, RF - Day-to-day

Mason Auer, OF - Day-to-day

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL

Ha-Seong Kim, SS- 10-day IL

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL

Richie Palacios, LF - 60-day IL

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL

Taylor Walls, SS - 10-day IL

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Cleveland Guardians

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

Rays vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 29-34 at home and 5-5 over its last 10 games. The Rays rank 14th in runs scored, 8th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. They rank 16th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Junior Caminero currently leads the club in home runs and RBIs. He has a four-game hitting streak going and hit two home runs in the Cardinals series. Tampa will look to continue to play well on both sides of the ball. On the mound for the Rays is Ian Seymour, who is 0-0, with a 3.86 ERA. He is a relief pitcher who will usually go a few innings, but he did give up six runs in his last start.

Cleveland is 31-31 at home and 2-8 over its last 10 games. The Guardians rank 27th in runs scored, 30th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. They rank 13th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Jose Ramirez is currently leading the club in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had two hits and two RBIs in the Rangers series. Cleveland has returned home after an awful road trip, and they will aim to break their shutout streak and produce some early offense. Tanner Bibee, who is 9-9 with a 4.55 ERA, is the Guardians' starting pitcher. He has seven quality starts this season, but his second-half performance has ranged from decent to below average.

Best Bet: Over