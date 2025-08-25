Michigan Picks 18-Year-Old Bryce Underwood as Starting Quarterback for 2025

Michigan is giving the reins of their offense to freshman Bryce Underwood when they open their 2025 season against New Mexico. At 18, he'll become their youngest-ever starting quarterback.

"Just shock the world. They've seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody's seen a freshman like me," said Underwood to Sports Illustrated.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the newcomer beat out transfer Mikey Keene and veteran Davis Warren during practice. Coaches told the other quarterbacks the decision this past Sunday.

After making waves as ESPN's top-ranked player in the 2025 class, Underwood switched from LSU to Michigan in the middle of 2024.

At Belleville High, the versatile quarterback grabbed two state titles while putting together an impressive 38-game winning streak. His combination of throwing ability and running skills reminds many of Texas great Vince Young.

He's now part of a select group of Michigan freshmen who started season openers, including Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004), and Tate Forcier (2009) - each winning their first games.

The rookie gets a favorable start to the season. After facing New Mexico, Michigan takes on Oklahoma before traveling to Nebraska. They don't play Penn State or Oregon until meeting Ohio State in the season closer.

Coming off a disappointing 8-5 season with one of the country's weakest passing games, the coaches are eager for a fresh start.