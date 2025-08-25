Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The 61-69 Miami Marlins staved off further despair by beating Toronto in Sunday's series closer, the club's third series-capping win in a row. That's where the good news ends for a Marlins team that has fallen out of the NL Wild Card race with a downturn in August. The Fish can only try to get back to .500 for pride.

There are soft patches in Miami's remaining schedule that could allow it to happen, such as a series with the 59-71 Atlanta Braves. Miami hosts Atlanta for a three-game series starting tonight at 6:40 p.m. EST.

Such winnable meetings are interspersed with matchups against NL East contenders New York and Philly. If the Fins plan to win ball games down the stretch, first they'll need to show they can beat Atlanta.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+139)

Marlins +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline

Braves -125

Marlins +113

Total

Over 8 (-105)

Under 8 (-115)

The above data was collected on Aug. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins are 2-4 in their last six home games.

The Atlanta Braves are 7-3 in their last 10 ball games.

Miami is 2-5 in its last seven games with Atlanta.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Third baseman Connor Norby is on the 10-day IL with left wrist inflammation.

Third baseman Graham Pauley is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Left fielder Kyle Stowers is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Anthony Bender is on the 15-day IL with a lower leg injury.

Relief pitcher Andrew Nardi is on the 60-day IL with a back strain.

Atlanta Braves

Relief pitcher Aaron Bummer is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Third baseman Austin Riley is on the 10-day IL with a strained lower abdominal muscle.

Shortstop Luke Williams is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique muscle strain.

Relief pitcher Joe Jimenez remains on the 60-day IL following knee surgery.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Predictions and Picks

Sportsbooks favor the Atlanta Braves by a thin margin in this evening's game. Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 contests, upsetting the New York Mets 4-3 behind a sparkling performance by outfielder Jurickson Profar. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with a .304 batting average after dealing with injury this year.

Those picking the underdog Marlins to win will point to a pitching matchup rather than batting stats. Marlins probable pitcher Edward Cabrera's 2025 season hasn't been spectacular, but he has certainly fared better than Atlanta's 5-11 scheduled starter Spencer Strider. "Strider (5-11) was ineffective for a third straight start, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in three-plus innings (to the Chicago White Sox)," reported WSB-TV by way of Yahoo! Sports following the Braves hurler's last outing.