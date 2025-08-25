Fleetwood Gets First PGA Tour Win, Takes $10M FedEx Cup at East Lake

At East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Tommy Fleetwood won the 2025 Tour Championship with an impressive 18-under-par showing. The win marked both his first PGA Tour victory and the FedEx Cup championship, along with a massive $10 million payday.

The 34-year-old Englishman finished three shots ahead of his nearest competitors, Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley. He put together a hot start of 64-63, then closed with solid rounds of 67-68.

"You have to deal with those little demons that are in the back of your mind, and doubt creeps in... you have to force yourself to think of the positives," said Fleetwood to UPI.

His journey to victory came after 164 tour starts, during which he pulled off an incredible 43 top-10s and 30 top-five finishes - a record going back 100 years for a player without a win. He had already earned $33.4 million before this victory.

Close calls defined his season. He lost the lead at the Travelers Championship with a bogey on the final hole. At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he led after three rounds but ended up third when it counted.

The momentum changed when Cantlay stumbled with a bogey on 15. Henley, who opened with a tournament-best 61, finished tied for second. Three shots behind them, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Young, and Corey Conners shared fourth at 14-under.

Even with five wins this season, world number one Scheffler couldn't hold onto his FedEx Cup title. The new format had evened things out, with all 30 players starting fresh.

This year's setup meant whoever played best at East Lake would win both the tournament and FedEx Cup crown. Every shot counted the same, no matter how players ranked before.