Eagles Trade Draft Picks to Vikings for QB Sam Howell

The Eagles quickly made a deal with Minnesota, getting Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round pick on August 24, 2025.

The move comes after backup QB Tanner McKee hurt his finger during practice. Nick Sirianni told reporters McKee could miss the season opener in Dallas on September 4.

Following the trade, Minnesota picked up Carson Wentz as their backup. Wentz, now 32, comes with good experience from his time with Kansas City last season, where he started one game. Over his nine NFL seasons, he's thrown for 22,410 yards with 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.

For Howell, who's just 25, this is his third team since spring. He started every game for Washington last year, going 4-13 before moving between Seattle and Minnesota.

"Is this building that is only going to be used for three more years worth the investment that we are making?" said council member Brandi Gabbard to ESPN.com.

After getting Howell, the Eagles let go of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This shows they're confident either McKee or their new addition can back up Jalen Hurts when the season begins.

The Vikings traded Howell after rookie Max Brosmer, who went undrafted, looked good in preseason games. Minnesota was ready to cut Howell during Tuesday's roster cuts if they couldn't find a trade partner.

The deal works for both teams. The Eagles get their needed backup QB, while the Vikings improve their quarterback room and pick up some future draft picks.