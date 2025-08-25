Buccaneers Cut Safety Sanders After Preseason Fight

Tampa Bay released undrafted safety Shilo Sanders on Sunday. The move came just 24 hours after officials ejected him from the final Buffalo preseason game for throwing a punch.

"Inexcusable," said head coach Todd Bowles to Sports Illustrated about the scuffle.

With the NFL's Tuesday afternoon roster deadline approaching, Sanders picked the worst time to lose his composure. Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players, making the final preseason game crucial for rookies competing for spots.

The Colorado grad faced tough competition at safety from the start. Several experienced veterans and promising rookies performed better than him throughout camp.

At Colorado, Sanders made an impact with 137 tackles in 21 games. He grabbed one pick-six and recorded a sack, drawing NFL scouts' interest despite going undrafted.

Sources close to the team say Sanders showed sincere remorse. Before the incident, coaches had praised his work ethic during rookie camp.

His representatives remain optimistic another NFL team might pick him up. The practice squad remains an option if no team claims him.