SEC Expanding to 9th Conference Game! For years the SEC played 8 conference football games while the Big Ten played 9. The SEC long felt it was by far the most superior and difficult conference to play in. They and felt 8 was enough. But the Big Ten has caught up to the SEC in its status as a Power Conference. And has won the last two national championships. Now the two leagues are in control of the future college football playoff format. But they are having trouble coming to an agreement on the best way forward.

One of the stumbling blocks has been the amount of conference games played on the schedule. The Big Ten felt the SEC was not exposing itself to the same amount of risk with one less tough conference game on the schedule. Thus the conferences were not comparing apples to apples when it came time to compare records and pick teams for the college football playoffs.

Now that this hurdle will be cleared for the start of the 2026 season, this could pave the way for a new 16 team expanded playoff format sooner than later.

SEC Expanding to 9th Game: There is still one problem for the SEC: Not all SEC teams are created equal. Some SEC teams are always really good. (Georgia and Alabama) And some are not as good (Vandy and Miss. St.). And some teams load up on cupcake non conference games (Georgia plays Marshall, Austin Peay and Charlotte). While other teams like Florida play non-cons vs Miami and Florida State while navigating an SEC slate that includes LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee! Good luck adding a 9th SEC game to that schedule!