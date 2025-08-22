Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Everything is going right for Orlando City SC headed into a road game against Nashville SC, set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Orlando's riding a four-game league winning streak and momentum from a tiebreaker win over Toluca from the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Nashville looks vulnerable after dropping three points in three out of its last four Major League Soccer contests.

Despite all that, Saturday's host Coyotes are getting "minus" odds, or better than one-to-one chances, to call a halt to the Lions' streak with an outright win. Orlando's price to cover a half-goal spread opened at a standard (-110), for example, but the "Draw" market's odds for the date in Nashville are lonely at nearly 3-to-1. It means lots of people have bet on Music City, even though the Coyotes aren't howling much.

Are this Saturday's odds upside down? Or is it really so predictable that the Lions' win streak ends here?

Spread

Orlando City SC +1 (+110)

Nashville SC -1 (+170)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +300

Nashville SC -142

Draw +330

Total

Over 3.5 (+138)

Under 3.5 (-175)

The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

Orlando City SC hasn't been beaten outright in eight appearances.

Orlando City has won four consecutive MLS matches.

Nashville SC has lost three of its last four games.

Totals went over in the last three Orlando-Nashville contests.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Yutaro Tsukada remains out following ACL surgery.

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena remains out following Achilles tendon surgery.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is questionable with a thigh injury.

Nashville SC

Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Daniel Lovitz is out with a foot injury.

Defender Wyatt Meyer is out with a foot injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Forward Tyler Boyd is questionable with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

Sports Illustrated analyst Ben Steiner gives the Lions a prodigious No. 3 in his MLS Power Rankings, writing that Orlando's attacking midfielder Martin Ojeda "has continued to prove himself as one of the most essential pieces in MLS." Pedro Gallese shone in a heated goalkeeper's duel in Wednesday's win.

Gallese's big weekday unfortunately brings up a legit angle behind Orlando's sour odds. Nashville's club, led by the dangerous striker Sam Surridge, has enjoyed the benefit of extra rest as one of the few MLS brands that weren't invited to either the Club World Cup or the Leagues Cup in 2025. Las Vegas is skeptical that an aging keeper and a careworn team can keep up with the Coyotes this time.