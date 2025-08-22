ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
NBA’s Beasley Cleared in Federal Betting Investigation, Can Now Sign with Teams

Diana Beasley
Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NBA player Malik Beasley is in the clear after a federal gambling investigation, his legal team announced Thursday. The investigation focused on suspicious betting activity during his time with Milwaukee last season.

"Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," attorney Steve Haney told said in an interview.

The Eastern District of New York got involved when a betting company spotted unusual wagers on Beasley's game performance back in January. They investigated bets related to his points, rebounds, and assists.

While the investigation continued, Beasley's career was put on hold. He was about to sign a lucrative deal with Detroit - three years at $42 million - before everything fell apart.

The NBA's investigation went beyond Beasley. They permanently banned Jontay Porter after finding he manipulated prop bets. They also looked closely at Terry Rozier's games.

Throughout this time, Beasley stayed in shape. He averaged 16.3 points per game and shot three-pointers at an impressive 41.6% for Detroit.

Several months went by without charges, as Beasley's team maintained contact with prosecutors. Teams kept their distance, unwilling to sign him until the situation was resolved.

Now that he's been cleared, Beasley can enter the August 2025 free agent market. Teams can now pursue the talented shooter without worrying about potential league consequences.

The situation sparked debate about fairness in professional sports. His lawyers spoke out about how unproven allegations prevented their client from working.

Malik Beasley
Diana BeasleyWriter
