Jaguars vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

In the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look for their first win of the preseason.
The Jaguars are 0-1-1 and recently tied with the New Orleans Saints 17-17. Jacksonville led 17-3 at halftime and were shut out in the second half. Both teams had roughly equal passing and running yards. Jacksonville committed three turnovers and lost in time of possession. The Jaguars performed effectively on third down and in the red zone. Quarterback Nick Mullens completed 14-of-17 passes for 112 yards and one interception.
The Dolphins are 1-0-1 and defeated the Detroit Lions 24-17. It was a back-and-forth game, with Miami coming up big in the fourth quarter to win. The Dolphins outscored the Lions 10-0 in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins' defense allowed only one third-down conversion, while the offense converted on half of their third-down opportunities. The time of possession and turnovers were equal.
Spread
- Jaguars -2.5 (-110)
- Dolphins +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -134
- Dolphins +114
Total
- Over 37.5 (-115)
- Under 37.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jaguars vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- Jacksonville is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- Jacksonville is 2-9-1 SU in its last 12 games.
- Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Miami.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last six games against Jacksonville.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last six games at home.
Jaguars vs Dolphins Injury Reports
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Travis Hunter, WR - Questionable
- Arik Armstead, DE - Questionable
- Tyson Campbell, CB - Questionable
- Jalen McLeod, LB - Questionable
- Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable
- Caleb Ransaw, CB - Questionable
- Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable
- Cooper Hodges, OT - Out
Miami Dolphins
- Kendall Sheffield, CB - Questionable
- Kenneth Grant, DT - Questionable
- AJ Henning, WR - Questionable
- Jaylen Wright, RB - Questionable
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve
- De'Von Achane, RB - Questionable
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Questionable
- Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable
- Zach Sieler, DT - Questionable
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve
- Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve
- Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve
- Austin Jackson, G - Questionable
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve
- Bayron Matos, OT - Questionable
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve
- Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable
- Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve
Jaguars vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks
Jacksonville is ranked fourth in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, tied for 15th in points scored, and 22nd in points allowed. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. performed admirably during a joint practice with the Dolphins. The offense was a little haphazard, but the defense played great. There was some good defensive coverage, and a few rushers delivered noteworthy efforts.
Miami ranks 13th in passing yards, tied for 15th in running yards, 11th in points scored, and 13th in points allowed. In recent practice news, rookie edge rusher Matthew Judon recorded two sacks in his first session. Darren Waller did some practice. The two squads pushed and shoved during their simultaneous practice. Miami must win the turnover battle and establish the rushing game first, and then the passing offense can follow suit.
Best Bet: Dolphins Spread
Miami took care of the ball in their last preseason game and performed admirably in crucial circumstances. The defense performed well on third down, while the offense made sure to have some strong drives upfield. The Jaguars should match the stats, but turnovers will be the difference in this game.