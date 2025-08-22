Jaguars vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

In the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look for their first win of the preseason.

The Jaguars are 0-1-1 and recently tied with the New Orleans Saints 17-17. Jacksonville led 17-3 at halftime and were shut out in the second half. Both teams had roughly equal passing and running yards. Jacksonville committed three turnovers and lost in time of possession. The Jaguars performed effectively on third down and in the red zone. Quarterback Nick Mullens completed 14-of-17 passes for 112 yards and one interception.

The Dolphins are 1-0-1 and defeated the Detroit Lions 24-17. It was a back-and-forth game, with Miami coming up big in the fourth quarter to win. The Dolphins outscored the Lions 10-0 in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins' defense allowed only one third-down conversion, while the offense converted on half of their third-down opportunities. The time of possession and turnovers were equal.

Spread

Jaguars -2.5 (-110)

Dolphins +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jaguars -134

Dolphins +114

Total

Over 37.5 (-115)

Under 37.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jaguars vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Jacksonville is 2-9-1 SU in its last 12 games.

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Miami.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last six games against Jacksonville.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last six games at home.

Jaguars vs Dolphins Injury Reports

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter, WR - Questionable

Arik Armstead, DE - Questionable

Tyson Campbell, CB - Questionable

Jalen McLeod, LB - Questionable

Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable

Caleb Ransaw, CB - Questionable

Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable

Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

Miami Dolphins

Kendall Sheffield, CB - Questionable

Kenneth Grant, DT - Questionable

AJ Henning, WR - Questionable

Jaylen Wright, RB - Questionable

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve

De'Von Achane, RB - Questionable

Tyreek Hill, WR - Questionable

Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable

Zach Sieler, DT - Questionable

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve

Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve

Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve

Austin Jackson, G - Questionable

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve

Bayron Matos, OT - Questionable

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve

Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable

Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable

Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve

Jaguars vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Jacksonville is ranked fourth in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, tied for 15th in points scored, and 22nd in points allowed. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. performed admirably during a joint practice with the Dolphins. The offense was a little haphazard, but the defense played great. There was some good defensive coverage, and a few rushers delivered noteworthy efforts.

Miami ranks 13th in passing yards, tied for 15th in running yards, 11th in points scored, and 13th in points allowed. In recent practice news, rookie edge rusher Matthew Judon recorded two sacks in his first session. Darren Waller did some practice. The two squads pushed and shoved during their simultaneous practice. Miami must win the turnover battle and establish the rushing game first, and then the passing offense can follow suit.

Best Bet: Dolphins Spread