Inter Miami vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami's injury scenario is a real "Messi." Soccer oddsmakers were surprised by Lionel Messi's total absence from the Herons' quarterfinal game in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday, a sign that a Round 2 injury still lingers on for the great striker. Luis Suarez saved the night with a brace to defeat the Tigres.

How does Messi's latest setback affect betting lines for Inter Miami's next date, a kickoff at DC United set for 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday? It has changed the action in some Las Vegas markets, but not others.

Inter Miami lost a few pennies on its moneyline and spread, yet the DC United and Inter Miami matchup is getting about the same action to go "over" in total goals as it was before Hump Day. Fans are catching on to the idea that if Miami can win without No. 10, it's as healthy for the Herons as any other development.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (+260)

DC United +1 (-139)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -100

DC United +210

Draw +280

Total

Over 3.5 (+120)

Under 3.5 (-154)

The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs DC United Betting Trends

Inter Miami is 8-2-2 across all competitions since the FIFA Club World Cup.

Totals have gone over in four of Inter Miami's last five appearances.

DC United is winless across all competitions since May 31.

Inter Miami vs DC United Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Lionel Messi is doubtful with a leg injury.

Forward Allen Obando is probable with a hamstring strain.

DC United

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Forward Randall Leal is out with a leg injury.

Forward Joao Peglow is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Hosei Kijima is questionable with a thigh injury.

Inter Miami vs DC United Predictions and Picks

Want another reason DC isn't trending as an underdog pick? Saturday's hosts are in one of the worst slumps witnessed in the entirety of MLS this season. DC United looked like it was headed for typical also-ran status in May, then slammed into a double-digit winless streak to plummet into last place.

Meanwhile, the Inter Miami injury list is vanishing, at least apart from Messi's malady. GK Oscar Ustari came back to help the Herons advance past the Tigres this week, something Miami supporters did not know they would feel so grateful for at this moment. Drake Callender's transfer to Charlotte marks the "end of an era," according to Bolovip US's Emilio Abad by way of MSN. Miami's next era could be a spectacular one.