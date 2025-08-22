ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

College Football Kicks Off THIS Weekend

Craig Shemon
College Football Kicks Off

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with his players after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

College football kicks off this weekend. We repeat: College football kicks off THIS weekend! This means that starting this weekend we get to enjoy college and pro football every weekend from now until February! It all starts with Farmageddon when #22 Iowa State faces #17 Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The Cyclones are coached by Matt Campbell who's name comes up every year for NFL head coaching jobs but he never takes them. He seems content to coach in games like this. Kansas State is led by quarterback Avery Johnson who threw 25 touchdown passes last year. The game will air on ESPN at noon eastern.

But that's not all. Idaho State is at UNLV. Fresno State plays at Kansas. And that game features Fresno starting quarterback EJ Warner - as in Hall of Famer Kurt Warner's son. Sam Houston State faces western Kentucky and the closeout game for opening day showcases Stanford at Hawaii. For you sports bettors, take note of the early 7:30pm eastern kickoff time. Hawaii is the most bet on team in the country because they usually play so late and they are gambler's last chance to make up for earlier losses. Or gambler's chance to let all their earlier winnings ride for a big day!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND!

So college kickoff kicks off with some nice appetizers this weekend. Everybody else will be in full swing by next weekend including #1 Texas at #3 Ohio State. Also #8 Alabama faces Florida State and #9 LSU faces #4 Clemson in the battle of Tigers. And don't forget next weekend's nightcap with #6 Notre Dame facing #10 Miami.

This is fantastic and we are all here for it every weekday from 2-6 pm on Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

College Football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Belichick needs an intervention
NFLBelichick Takes Shot at Patriots’ Leadership in New UNC RoleDiana Beasley
SEC Expanding to 9th Game
College FootballSEC Expanding to 9th Conference GameCraig Shemon
A general view of the Florida State Seminoles logo
College FootballFSU’s Rebuilt Linebacker Group Set for Big Test Against Alabama in Season OpenerRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub