College football kicks off this weekend. We repeat: College football kicks off THIS weekend! This means that starting this weekend we get to enjoy college and pro football every weekend from now until February! It all starts with Farmageddon when #22 Iowa State faces #17 Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The Cyclones are coached by Matt Campbell who's name comes up every year for NFL head coaching jobs but he never takes them. He seems content to coach in games like this. Kansas State is led by quarterback Avery Johnson who threw 25 touchdown passes last year. The game will air on ESPN at noon eastern.

But that's not all. Idaho State is at UNLV. Fresno State plays at Kansas. And that game features Fresno starting quarterback EJ Warner - as in Hall of Famer Kurt Warner's son. Sam Houston State faces western Kentucky and the closeout game for opening day showcases Stanford at Hawaii. For you sports bettors, take note of the early 7:30pm eastern kickoff time. Hawaii is the most bet on team in the country because they usually play so late and they are gambler's last chance to make up for earlier losses. Or gambler's chance to let all their earlier winnings ride for a big day!

So college kickoff kicks off with some nice appetizers this weekend. Everybody else will be in full swing by next weekend including #1 Texas at #3 Ohio State. Also #8 Alabama faces Florida State and #9 LSU faces #4 Clemson in the battle of Tigers. And don't forget next weekend's nightcap with #6 Notre Dame facing #10 Miami.