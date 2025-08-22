Celtics Star’s Dad Charged with Attempted Murder in Las Vegas Stabbing

Las Vegas police arrested Quenton M. Brown after a violent parking lot fight left a youth football coach clinging to life. Brown, father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, is now locked up while the victim remains in critical condition.

Brown was taken into custody Thursday with bail set at $300,000. The incident started near All American Park when an SUV door hit another car just before dusk.

A minor accident quickly turned violent. After the victim struck the SUV's mirror, onlookers watched in shock as Brown repeatedly stabbed the man in the back and chest.

"He said he was trying to defend himself," said Brown's attorney Arnold Weinstock to Yahoo Sports.

Doctors found a broken rib among the victim's injuries. After emergency surgery, the coach is still fighting for survival at a nearby hospital.

While cops found blood on Brown's clothes, they couldn't find the knife. Though Brown ran from the scene, he didn't stay free for long. He's now waiting for his August 26 court date in Clark County Detention Center.

Brown's troubled history emerged - Henderson Police files show he was arrested in 2016 for causing serious injury through battery.

Weinstock slammed the bail amount in remarks to NESN, calling it "excessive." If let out, Brown must wear an ankle monitor.

Brown says the victim pulled a gun and hit him in the head, but police reports don't mention these claims.