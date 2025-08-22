Cardinals vs Rays: Odds, Spread, and Total

The St. Louis Cardinals look to make it two wins in a row against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Cardinals are 64-65 and are fourth in the National League Central Division. St. Louis is only four games behind the New York Mets for the last wild card spot. The Cardinals won Game 1 against the Rays 7-4. The Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning and added a few more runs later in the game. The entire lineup produced hits and scored runs. Lars Nootbaar, the leadoff hitter, led the attack with two hits, two walks, one run, and one RBI.

The Rays are 61-67 and are fourth in the AL Central Division. Tampa has lost four games in a row and is seven games behind the Seattle Mariners for the last wild card spot. The Rays scored early in Game 1, but a terrible second inning did them in. Tampa Bay had ten hits, and the defense made two errors. Yandy Diaz led the offense with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-192)

Rays -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Cardinals +110

Rays -139

Total

Over 9 (-108).

Under 9 (-119).

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Rays Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of St. Louis' last six games.

St. Louis is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

St. Louis is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last eight games against St. Louis.

Cardinals vs Rays Injury Reports

St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado, 3B - 10-day IL

Brendan Donovan, 2B - 10-day IL

Victor Scott II, CF - 10-day IL

Jacob Buchberger, 3B - Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz, 1B - Day-to-day

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day IL

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL

Richie Palacios, LF - 60-day IL

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL

Taylor Walls, SS - 10-day IL

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Brailer Guerrero, CF - Day-to-day

Cardinals vs Rays Predictions and Picks

St. Louis is 29-35 on the road and 4-6 over the previous ten games. The Cardinals rank tied for 15th in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. In terms of pitching, they are 21st in ERA.

Willson Contreras leads the squad in homers and RBIs. In Game 1, he had two hits, including a home run and an RBI. The Cardinals' offense is improving, and they will attempt to set the tone early again in Game 2. Sonny Gray, the St. Louis starting pitcher, has an 11-6 record and a 4.30 ERA. He had 11 quality starts this season, but just allowed six runs to the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay is 32-33 at home and 4-6 over its last 10 games. The Rays rank 14th in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. They rank 16th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Junior Caminero currently leads the club in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, he recorded one hit, one walk, and one RBI. During this losing streak, the offense has struggled to spread runs across the game, and the pitching is deteriorating. Joe Boyle, Tampa's starting pitcher, is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA. He has had zero quality starts this season and has an 8.71 ERA in August.

Best Bet: Cardinals Moneyline