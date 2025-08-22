Buccaneers Bench Starters for Final Preseason Game Against Bills

Coach Todd Bowles will keep all starters out when Tampa Bay takes on Buffalo on Saturday, according to Sports Illustrated.

The move comes after recent injuries, especially after Jalen McMillan hurt his neck against Pittsburgh in Week 2. This is different from previous years when main players would get some time on the field in late August games.

Kyle Trask will take over as quarterback, with Teddy Bridgewater ready to back him up. Both guys are trying to win the backup job while Baker Mayfield stays on the bench.

Buffalo's doing the same thing, keeping their best players out. Josh Allen won't play for the first time in preseason - he'd gotten at least some playing time each August since entering the NFL.

Since these teams will meet again in the regular season, they're both playing it close to the vest. Teams usually don't show much when they know they'll face each other later.

This careful approach matches what Tampa Bay did in their first preseason game. It makes more sense to let the young guys play - no point risking veteran players in games that don't matter.

For Bridgewater, who just joined the team, Saturday is his last chance to impress before cuts happen. How he plays could affect some big roster decisions.

Buffalo's coaches will be watching their backup players carefully. Guys fighting for roster spots have one final opportunity to show what they can do in a real game.