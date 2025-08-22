Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Marlins and Blue Jays could both be without their biggest bats tonight in Miami as the teams kick off a three-game series tonight at loanDepot Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Blue Jays list Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as day-to-day with a hand injury, while the Marlins will again be without their team leader in home runs and RBIs in Kyle Stowers. That leaves both clubs looking for someone else to spark the offense as they look for a reset following series losses.

Toronto (74–54) hands the ball to Shane Bieber, who is making his long-awaited return from the injured list. The former Cy Young winner hasn't pitched since April 2024 and subsequent Tommy John surgery, but his presence could give the Blue Jays a timely boost. Miami (60–67) has yet to name a starter.

The Blue Jays have leaned on George Springer, who leads the club with 21 home runs, and Bo Bichette, who has driven in 82 runs. The Marlins counter with contact hitter Xavier Edwards, who paces the lineup with a .302 average.

Spread

Blue Jays -1.5 (+110)

Marlins +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -160

Marlins +135

Total

Over 8 (-115)

Under 8 (-105)

The above data was collected on Aug, 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their past 10 matchups.

The Marlins have lost seven of their last 10 but are 5-5 against the spread.

The total has gone over in four of the Blue Jays' last six games and 10 of their last 14 on the road.

The over has hit in four of the Marlins' last six games against the Blue Jays and six of the last seven at home.

The Blue Jays are 3-3 in their last six outings as favorites.

The Marlins are 2-5 in their last seven times they've been named underdogs.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Injury Reports

Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B — Day to day (hamstring).

Nick Sandlin, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Anthony Santander, RF — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Alek Manoah, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Marlins

Anthony Bender, RP — 15-day IL (lower leg).

Connor Norby, 3B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Ryan Weathers, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Blue Jays vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"Toronto enters (today's) matchup against Miami with a decisive edge, thanks to the debut of Shane Bieber and a surging lineup that's found its rhythm. Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner, returns from injury with strong rehab numbers and elite command, giving the Blue Jays a legitimate ace for the stretch run .... Add in a reliable bullpen and playoff urgency, and Toronto looks like the right side to back—both on the moneyline and potentially to cover a short spread." — David Hess, Winners and Whiners

"I'm on the Blue Jays in this one. I'm just excited for the debut of Shane Bieber for the Blue Jays, and I don't think that the Marlins will be able to break through here, as Miami has just been running out of steam down the stretch. Toronto is still the far better team in my opinion, and I think Toronto draws first blood with a win in this game. Give me the Blue Jays in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz