Bills vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Buffalo Bills are looking to rebound from an extraordinarily ugly loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Bills are 0-2 after a 38-0 loss against the Bears. The game was over by halftime, as the defense allowed points in each quarter. The Buffalo defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense and nearly 200 yards rushing. The offense never reached the red zone, and they went 0-for-8 on third-down conversions. They only turned the ball over once, but they only had possession for 20 minutes of the game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 and just defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14. After the first quarter, the Bucs led 14-7 and would not score again until Chase McLaughlin's walk-off field goal. The passing game was fairly even, but Tampa's rushing defense struggled, and the offense did not run frequently. Time of possession was very even, and the Buccaneers won the turnover battle three to two. Both teams performed well in the red zone, with the defense allowing only two third-down conversions.

Spread

Bills +2.5 (-112)

Buccaneers -2.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Bills +110

Buccaneers -130

Total

Over 37.5 (-105)

Under 37.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bills vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Buffalo is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Buffalo's last 14 games.

Buffalo is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.

Tampa Bay is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

Bills vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

Buffalo Bills

Jarveon Howard, RB - Injured Reserve

Te'Cory Couch, CB - Injured Reserve

Kaden Prather, WR - Injured Reserve

Grant DuBose, WR - Questionable

Maxwell Hairston, CB - Questionable

Darrynton Evans, RB - Injured Reserve

Connor McGovern, G - Questionable

Jordan Hancock, CB - Questionable

Cam Lewis, CB - Questionable

Jalen Virgil, WR - Injured Reserve

Tyler Bass, PK - Questionable

Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable

Daequan Hardy, CB - Questionable

Tylan Grable, OT - Questionable

Khalil Shakir, WR - Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable

Alec Anderson, OT - Questionable

Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C - Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Out

Chris Godwin, WR - Out

Jake Majors, C - Questionable

Christian Izien, S - Questionable

Jacob Harris, WR - Questionable

Jalen McMillan, WR - Doubtful

JJ Roberts, S - Injured Reserve

Rachaad White, RB - Questionable

Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Out

Dennis Houston, WR - Questionable

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Sua Opeta, G - Questionable

David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve

Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable

Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable

Desmond Watson, DT - Out

Bills vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Buffalo currently ranks 12th in passing yards, 31st in rushing yards, 31st in points scored, and 31st in points allowed. Many players are recovering from injuries, and practice this week was severely limited. The safety and cornerback slots are still open. Quarterback Josh Allen will not play in this game, marking the first time in his career that he has not taken a single preseason snap. Allen has performed well during training camp and joint practices, and head coach Sean McDermott believes he will be ready for Week 1. In this final practice game, the offensive line is developing camaraderie while the squad focuses on health.

Tampa Bay ranks 18th in passing yards, tied for 12th in running yards, 13th in points scored, and second in points allowed. The Bucs are also suffering from injuries to key players. They have also seen promising signals from their backup quarterbacks and defense. Kyle Trask will start the last preseason game, and he has impressed. The defense has been effective at creating turnovers, and the team will make some final depth chart selections.

Best Bet: Under