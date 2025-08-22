Belichick Takes Shot at Patriots’ Leadership in New UNC Role

While talking about his move to the University of North Carolina, Bill Belichick slammed the NFL's ownership setup. He praised college football's "more cohesive, and I'd say unified, view of what we're trying to do," specifically noting there is "no owner, there's no owner's son," according to ESPN.

After 24 NFL seasons, the legendary coach kicks off against TCU on Labor Day 2025. His remarkable Patriots run produced six Super Bowl wins and an incredible 31 playoff victories.

Moving to college brings new challenges. The Tar Heels have managed just one 10-win season in almost 30 years. They haven't won an ACC title since 1980.

Things got heated when Robert Kraft called his 2000 choice to hire Belichick "a big risk" during a podcast chat. The coach fired back, saying he took the bigger gamble by joining the Patriots, while suggesting shaky ownership elsewhere.

UNC's team got a major shake-up for 2025. A massive 72 new players joined up - 41 through transfers - making them second in the country for transfer additions.

After playing Clemson on October 4, the team's ACC schedule leads up to big games with Wake Forest, Duke, and NC State - matchups that could impact local recruiting.

The switch to college happened after Belichick struck out on NFL jobs. Atlanta went with Raheem Morris instead, leaving him just 14 wins shy of Don Shula's career record.