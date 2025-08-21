Southwest Florida High School Football Kicks Off Regular Season With Big Matchups

The 2025 football season starts Friday across Southwest Florida after teams wrapped up Week 0 games. Two key matchups pit Mariner against Fort Myers, while Riverdale squares off with Estero.

The clash between Mariner and Fort Myers marks the start of Tyran Jones's stint at the helm. "Fort Myers is a pretty talented team, but at the end of the day, it's going to come down to who makes the least mistakes," Mariner quarterback Owen O'Leary said, per Gulf Coast News.

The Green Wave plans to honor the late father of Sammy Sirianni during the contest. Starting his 40th year with the program, Sirianni said, "We know that we have a tough task. I respect Mariner. I respect what the coach is doing over there in such a short time."

Fresh from stunning Dunbar in preseason action, the Raiders now set their sights on Estero. Coach Kendoll Gibson spoke well of the matchup. "Estero has always been a good team. For the last five, six years that coach Nelson's been over there, he's done a great job," Gibson said.

The Wildcats' coach, Darren Nelson, keeps his team focused on immediate goals. "We take it week by week. You can't go to the playoffs if you don't win district, and there's so many things that go into it," Nelson said.