Shots Fired at Kansas City Chiefs’ Practice Facility Last Year, Bullet Enters Head Coach’s Office

Gunfire hit the Kansas City Chiefs' practice facility on May 4, 2024. A bullet smashed through the window where head coach Andy Reid was working alone on the second floor.

Police immediately treated the pre-dawn shooting as an aggravated assault. "No indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization," Captain Jacob Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department told ESPN.

Bullets struck several areas around the building. The first bullet landed just feet from Reid's desk, while others hit a third-floor wall and damaged equipment outside. The team kept this scary incident secret for more than a year.

The shooting happened right after the team's amazing third Super Bowl victory. The team acted fast - workers put in bulletproof glass in Reid's office while adding taller fences to protect practice areas.

After this event and similar threats at other locations, NFL leaders pushed all teams to step up their security. The shooter hasn't been caught.

The team kept the shooting quiet, only telling a few important staff members during the police investigation. Most players and employees found out about it only after the news came out a year later.

The shooting happened during a high point for the Missouri team. Since Reid took over in 2013, the Chiefs have won three championships and five conference titles.

Reid is one of the NFL's most successful coaches. He's gotten 143 wins with Kansas City, plus many more during his time leading Philadelphia.