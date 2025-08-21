PGA Tour Names Brian Rolapp as CEO, Creates New Competition Committee

In a big shakeup, the PGA Tour split its leadership by picking Brian Rolapp as its first CEO, making this job separate from the commissioner role.

Acting quickly, Rolapp set up a Future Competition Committee with Tiger Woods at the helm. The team pairs six top players with three industry experts to develop new global tournament formats.

Woods heads up an impressive group including Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, and Keith Mitchell. Their job: remake how the sport runs from season start to finish.

Taking a different path, Rolapp moved away from LIV Golf talks. Rather than chasing deals with the Public Investment Fund, he's building up existing Tour programs.

PGA viewership has bounced back to where it was before LIV. Tour officials say this comeback stems from recent updates, like the Tour Championship's new scoring system.

Talks with PIF hit a wall in early 2025. Early meetings brought Woods, Jay Monahan, and Donald Trump together, but a later White House sit-down went nowhere.

At the same time, LIV Golf keeps pushing ahead. They've lined up most of their 2026 events while trying to get Official World Golf Ranking points and take on Tour leadership.

In his twenty years with the NFL, Rolapp changed how fans connect and media works. Now he's zeroing in on three things: balanced competition, top-tier status, and clear tournament layout.

By splitting CEO duties from commissioner oversight, the Tour wants to mix new business ideas with old-school sport management. This is the first time they've done this split.