Cardinals vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rays return home tonight looking to snap a three-game skid as they open a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay (61–66) dropped its latest in extra innings yesterday, with Giancarlo Stanton knocking a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the top of the 10th to secure the Yankees' 6-4 win.

Joe Boyle (1–2, 4.68 ERA) gets the start for the Rays, aiming to turn around his streak of poor performances. The righty has given up 10 runs in just 5.1 innings in his past two starts combined and looks to slow down a Cardinals offense paced by catcher Willson Contreras (.259, 17 HR, 67 RBI) and contact hitter Alec Burleson (.284).

St. Louis (63–65) counters with veteran Sonny Gray (11–6, 3.62 ERA), who carries a 10.80 ERA over the past week. He'll face Rays' rookie slugger Junior Caminero (35 HR, 85 RBI) and Jonathan Aranda (.316).

Spread

Cardinals -1.5 (+132)

Rays +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline

Cardinals -115

Rays +104

Total

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Rays Betting Trends

The Cardinals have lost six of their last eight games.

The Rays are 7-13 in their past two matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the Cardinals' last five matchups.

The total has gone over in five of the Rays' last six.

At 26-26, the Cardinals have a .500 record when playing as the favorite.

The Rays are 24-34 on the season when named the underdogs.

Cardinals vs Rays Injury Reports

Cardinals

Nolan Arenado, 3B — 10-day IL (shoulder)

Brendan Donovan, 2B — 10-day IL (groin)

John King, RP — 15-day IL (oblique)

Victor Scott II, CF — 10-day IL (ankle)

Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Day to day (back)

Hunter Bigge, RP — 60-day IL (lat/face)

Nate Lavender, RP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Alex Faedo, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring)

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (hamstring)

Jonathan Aranda, 1B —10-day IL (wrist)

Cardinals vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"I'm backing the Rays here. I don't love the form of Sonny Gray on the road this season, and he's really had issues in a lot of his recent starts away from St. Louis. The Rays aren't playing the most consistent baseball right now, but I think in the end, I trust the Rays to get to Gray in this ballpark and to get the job done in this one. Give me Tampa Bay in this spot." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"Tampa Bay comes into this matchup after a rough two-game series with the Yankees, and they have allowed 26 runs in their last three games .... St. Louis has dropped six of their last eight games and they are starting Gray, who has allowed 6, 1, 1, 3, and 6 earned runs in his last five outings. The Rays are going with Boyle, who has allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four. I think I trust Gray more than I trust Boyle, so I will take the Cardinals here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place