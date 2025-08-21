Anthony Richardson Career Path Heading South

Anthony Richardson Career Path: Former Florida Gators and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's pro career is not going well. He was a high-risk, high reward type draft pick in 2023 when the Colts surprised everybody and chose Richardson very early in the first round. He was just 21 years old and played in just 13 games in college.

Richardson was raw and needed work. But some thought the upside of his tremendous athletic ability was unlimited. And the Colts had been looking for a QB for years since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck. To date the Colts employed 11 starting QB's since Luck suddenly retired at the age of 29 in 2019.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON CAREER PATH

There are two philosophies at hand when deciding how to bring a young QB along. You can play him right away and give him a baptism under fire. Or you can sit him behind a veteran who can show him the ropes until he is ready. The Colts opted to play him early. The problem was Richardson was not ready. And he got hurt a lot. Football is a physical game. He missed no less than half of the Colts games since they drafted him.

To make matters worse, he asked out for a play near the goal line last season because he was tired. QB's don't do that. Ever!

Then there was the preseason play earlier this month when he was sacked and injured by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. QB's get sacked in every game. But this one highlighted the fact that Richardson has learned very little since he has been in the NFL. He did everything wrong on the play. Everything.

The sack did not come from his blind side. Ojabo game from Richardson's right. (Richardson is a right handed thrower). He botched the protection. He failed to see the hot read. And he failed to dump a quick pass to one of two easy options behind Ojabo. QB 101! Instead Ojabo sacked him and Richardson dislocated a finger.

Now the Colts moved on from Richardson and named Daniel Jones their starter for the 2025 season. Richardson needs to put his head down and study and grind as a backup and learn from Jones. This feel like the last chance in Indy for the Anthony Richardson career path.