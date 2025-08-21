49ers’ Robinson Gets Three-Game Ban for DUI

The NFL hit 49ers receiver Demarcus Robinson with a three-game suspension following a November 2024 DUI incident. In response, San Francisco picked up Skyy Moore from Kansas City to help their thin receiving group.

Robinson's suspension came after he pleaded no-contest to misdemeanor DUI charges from his time with the Rams. Police caught him driving over 100 mph right after a tough loss to Philadelphia.

The court handed Robinson three years of probation, fined him $390, and ordered him to complete a 90-day alcohol program. The receiver plans to appeal the suspension.

The suspension will keep him out against Seattle, New Orleans, and Arizona. He can return September 28 when the 49ers face Jacksonville.

San Francisco signed Robinson in March to a $9.5 million deal over two years. He showed potential with LA in 2024 - catching 31 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns as a starter.

With receivers getting hurt, the 49ers moved to get Moore on August 21. The teams exchanged some late-round picks in 2027 to complete the trade.

Moore's 2024 season ended early due to a core muscle injury. In his six games with KC, he caught 21 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.

The trade comes as San Francisco's receivers keep getting banged up. Brandon Aiyuk's knee will keep him out until October. Jauan Jennings is still dealing with a nagging calf issue. Meanwhile, rookies Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are battling ankle and hamstring injuries.