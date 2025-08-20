UCF Coach Scott Frost Faces Challenge With Just Four Starters Coming Back

Scott Frost returns to the University of Central Florida amid a major rebuild, with a thin roster of just four players who started last season. His team stumbled to a 4-8 record. The Knights are now part of the Big 12, struggling with a 5-13 record in league play the last two years.

"We look like a completely different team than we did in January," Frost said to the Miami Herald. "The culture of the team also feels better than it did four or five months ago."

Paul Rubelt is the only returning offensive starter. At 6-foot-10 and 330 pounds, the sixth-year senior anchors the right side of the line.

Three players vie for the starting quarterback spot. Tayven Jackson, who moved from Indiana, leads the pack. Close behind are Cam Fancher from Florida Atlantic and ex-Hurricane Jacurri Brown.

New talent bolsters the defense. Keili Lawson brings muscle from Virginia Tech with 143 career stops. In the backfield, Phillip Duncan adds skill after making 52 tackles at Florida Atlantic.

The kicking duties fall to Noe Ruelas, who moved from James Madison. His leg proved strong last year, hitting 16 of 20 field goals with a long strike of 52 yards.

Frost previously went 19-7 in the 2016-2017 season, capped by a perfect 13-0 run and a Peach Bowl win against Auburn. That success sent him to Nebraska, where things didn't go as well — a 10-25 conference record led to his exit in September 2022.