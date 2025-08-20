Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees: Odds, Run Line, and Total

No one expected to see two troubled teams in today's tilt at George M. Steinbrenner Field, at least not when looking at dog-day schedules from afar. It's fitting that the Yankees and Rays can each call the ballpark home, like the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Seattle Seahawks at "Clint Murchison Field." The teams could use unified support from the bleachers to help them battle through what's turned into trying times.

The Tampa Bay Rays are still trying to rebound from a slump that has all but taken them out of the race for playoff berths. The New York Yankees spilled that outfielder Aaron Judge could be hampered by injury for the rest of 2025, just as their two-game stint with the Rays began with a blowout win. Judge, who homered in the game, and manager Aaron Boone are in a public spat over the slugger's fitness.

Tampa Bay and New York follow up with a series closer today at 7:35 p.m. EST. The Rays are slight betting favorites to win and tie the meeting 1-1 behind a probable start from 10-5 Drew Rasmussen.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-204)

Yankees -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Rays -120

Yankees +100

Total

UNDER 8.5 (-101)

OVER 8.5 (-127)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 20, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-8 in its last 12 games against the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees are 5-1 in their last six ball games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five home games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ace pitcher Shane McClanahan remains on rehab duty with biceps tendinitis.

First baseman Jonathan Aranda is on the 10-day IL with a fractured left wrist.

Utility pitcher Manuel Rodríguez is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Utility player Richie Palacios is on the 60-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Relief pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 60-day IL following facial surgery.

Shortstop Taylor Walls is on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain.

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga is on the 15-day IL with right mid-back tightness.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Left fielder Austin Slater is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Relief pitcher Brent Headrick is on the 15-day IL with a forearm injury.

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Predictions and Picks

The Yankees have quietly started to play better baseball, even as headlines scream of the Judge injury story. The Bronx Bombers' uptick includes last weekend's road sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rays are close enough to the Yankees in the AL standings that if the Yanks are still in the Wild Card hunt, the Rays are potentially still in it too. Rasmussen will be asked to pitch well against the Yankees for a third time this season, but the important angle is that the 30-year-old starting hurler has foiled New York's hitters through 10-plus innings of work in 2025.

Robert Sanchez of SNY reported that prior to one shaky inning versus the Yankees earlier this summer, "(Rasmussen) owned a 0.34 ERA against New York … and hadn't allowed a single run at Yankee Stadium through two starts and 13 innings."