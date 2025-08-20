ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
SpyGate Mastermind Connor Stalions WAS on CMU Sidelines: NCAA

Craig Shemon
SpyGate Mastermind Connor Stalions

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Spygate Mastermind Connor Stalions was indeed on the Central Michigan sidelines for their season opener at Michigan State in 2023. That is according to the NCAA findings when they busted Stalions for an 8 year show cause penalty for his elaborate on sight sign stealing plan on behalf of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

There had been a long standing question about whether a shadowing figure dressed up in CMU coaching gear on their sidelines was Stalions. It looked like Stalions. But he was wearing sunglasses - at night. Those glasses appeared to have a tiny light built into the frame, suggesting there was a built in camera taking video of Michigan State. Stalions told the NCAA it wasn't him. During a Netflix special about Spygate, Stalions held up a picture of himself on the sidelines that night and said with a twinkle in his eye it did not look like him. But it did look like him becauas it was Spygate Mastermind Connor Stalions.

SPYGATE MASTERMIND CONNOR STALIONS WAS THERE

In Fact the NCAA said Connor Stalions did not sneak onto the CMU sidelines but was actually invited that night by CMU. He not only stole Michigan State's signs but helped CMU with their play calling.

The big question that remains is who invited him? CMU's head coach at the time Greg McElwain and two assistants were former Michigan staffers who would have known Stalions. McElwain has since retired and those assistants moved on but the NCAA is still investigating CMU on this matter. However, back in 2023, McElwain said he knew nothing and would not condone what Stalions allegedly did.

For more Spygate Mastermind Connor Stalions and college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida. See you there!

Connor StalionsJim HarbaughNCAASign stealing
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
