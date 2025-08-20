FSU’s Rebuilt Linebacker Group Set for Big Test Against Alabama in Season Opener

FSU's defense will unveil a new three-linebacker setup when they meet Alabama on Aug. 30. This marks a shift from its previous two-linebacker system, a change prompted by last season's struggles with missed tackles and positioning.

At Monday's practice, linebacker coach John Papuchis confirmed six players stand ready for action. Such depth marks a stark turnaround for a unit that weathered harsh criticism in 2024.

The arrival of defensive coordinator Tony White sparked this transformation. His 3-3-5 multiple-stack system demanded an extra linebacker on the field, fundamentally altering FSU's defensive approach.

This staff shakeup saw John Papuchis switch roles. He moved from defensive ends to lead the linebacker unit, drawing on his past success coaching linebackers at North Carolina and Maryland.

The 2024 season exposed glaring issues. Against Georgia Tech in the opener, the unit drew fan criticism after a string of missed tackles. Players struggled with basic fundamentals — botching tackles, taking poor paths to ball carriers, and showing signs of fatigue.

Omar Graham Jr.'s return to full strength gave the unit a much-needed boost late in 2024. Under the new system, steady progress showed through spring drills and summer workouts.

White's defensive scheme puts tackling duties squarely on linebackers and safeties. Adding a third linebacker aims to strengthen run defense and pass rush, taking pressure off the defensive line.