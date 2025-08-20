ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Former Boxing Champion Chávez Jr. Arrested in Mexico After Being Deported from U.S.

Diana Beasley
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reacts before his fight against Jake Paul
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Mexican authorities arrested former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. following his deportation from the United States. Officials allege he had connections with the Sinaloa Cartel, involving weapons and drug trafficking.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the arrest during a crowded press conference. Security personnel transported the former champion to a maximum-security prison in Hermosillo, located in Sonora state.

Los Angeles police arrested the 39-year-old boxer on July 2. He had overstayed his visa, which expired in February 2024. Immigration officials caught him submitting false information on his April 2024 green card application.

Red flags were raised when his documents revealed his marriage to someone connected to cartel leader Joaquín Guzmán's deceased son. This connection prompted concerns about potential cartel involvement.

U.S. immigration officials classified him as a security risk by December 2024. Strangely, Homeland Security didn't prioritize his deportation under their current guidelines.

This arrest adds to his troubled history. He underwent addiction treatment just eighteen months ago. Earlier, he faced issues with U.S. weapons laws.

His peak came between 2011 and 2012. He won the WBC middleweight title from Sebastian Zbik, but lost it shortly after to Sergio Martinez.

Despite his famous father's reputation, Junior struggled throughout his career. He battled weight issues and lack of discipline. He lost decisively to notable fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul defeated him in his most recent fight on June 28. The unanimous decision marked another disappointment in his declining career.

Mexican authorities continue investigating his alleged cartel connections. The situation raises growing concerns about drug cartels' influence in Mexican sports.

Diana BeasleyWriter
