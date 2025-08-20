FGCU Gets Ready for NCAA Direct Payment Rules as $20.5M Pay Cap Kicks In

As of last month, Florida Gulf Coast University will receive a smaller share than other larger conferences for paying student-athletes. This change stems from the House v. NCAA deal signed on June 6, 2025.

Deloitte will run two key systems - the Collegiate Athlete Payment System and NIL Go platform - to track money flow. The cap will rise 4% through 2027, with a review set for 2028.

FGCU's athletic funds hit $17.6M in 2022. In stark contrast, NC State pulled in $102.4M. The gap shows just how much catching up smaller schools face.

"To fund these payments, the NCAA will reduce its annual revenue distributions to member schools, like FGCU, which will contribute nearly $300,000 per year, over the next 10 years," FGCU Athletics stated in its settlement fact sheet, according to Eagles News.

Among ASUN schools, FGCU sits fifth in athletic funds. Austin Peay edges them out for fourth place, pointing to the cash divide between small and major programs.

Gulfshore Business reports a 40% jump in scholarship funds after NCAA limits ended. The swim team shows this growth, rising from 11 to 18 funded spots.