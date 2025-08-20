ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

FGCU Gets Ready for NCAA Direct Payment Rules as $20.5M Pay Cap Kicks In

Rebecca Allen
A detailed view of the NCAA logo
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As of last month, Florida Gulf Coast University will receive a smaller share than other larger conferences for paying student-athletes. This change stems from the House v. NCAA deal signed on June 6, 2025.

Deloitte will run two key systems - the Collegiate Athlete Payment System and NIL Go platform - to track money flow. The cap will rise 4% through 2027, with a review set for 2028.

FGCU's athletic funds hit $17.6M in 2022. In stark contrast, NC State pulled in $102.4M. The gap shows just how much catching up smaller schools face.

"To fund these payments, the NCAA will reduce its annual revenue distributions to member schools, like FGCU, which will contribute nearly $300,000 per year, over the next 10 years," FGCU Athletics stated in its settlement fact sheet, according to Eagles News.

Among ASUN schools, FGCU sits fifth in athletic funds. Austin Peay edges them out for fourth place, pointing to the cash divide between small and major programs.

Gulfshore Business reports a 40% jump in scholarship funds after NCAA limits ended. The swim team shows this growth, rising from 11 to 18 funded spots.

The NCAA will review every three years during the 10-year deal.

FGCUNCAA
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Cornhole board with yellow bags and a hand reaching for one for Weekend In The Fort Myers Area
Local News5 Things To Do For The Weekend In The Fort Myers AreaGina Birch
Punta Rassa Boat Ramp to Reopen After Hurricane Ian, Shows Major Progress in Recovery
Local NewsPunta Rassa Boat Ramp to Reopen After Hurricane Ian, Shows Major Progress in RecoveryRebecca Allen
Florida Python Challenge Breaks Record with 294 Snakes Caught
Local NewsFlorida Python Challenge Breaks Record with 294 Snakes CaughtDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub