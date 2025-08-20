Cardinals vs Marlins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The St. Louis Cardinals hope to complete a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals are 63-64 and are fourth in the National League Central Division. St. Louis sits five games back of the last wild card place in the National League. They won the first two games of the series with scores of 8-3 and 7-4. The Cards scored all of their runs in the second half of the first game, but all of their runs came in the first half of the second. In both games, the entire roster performed admirably.

The Marlins are 59-67 and third in the National League East Division. Miami has lost five of its previous six games, and the offense has struggled to find consistency in the Cardinals series. The Marlins had six hits in both games but were unable to generate a big inning. They will want to improve the pitching and capitalize on any early leads.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-213)

Marlins -1.5 (+171)

Moneyline

Cardinals +105

Marlins -132

Total

OVER 8 (-120)

UNDER 8 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 20, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

St. Louis is 30-34 as the underdog.

St. Louis is 32-29 ATS on the road.

St. Louis is 30-28-3 o/u on the road.

Miami is 7-11 as the favorite.

Miami is 32-28 ATS at home.

Miami is 27-33 o/u at home.

Cardinals vs Marlins Injury Reports

St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado, 3B - 10-day IL

Brendan Donovan, 2B - 10-day IL

Victor Scott II, CF - 10-day IL

Jacob Buchberger, 3B - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Graham Pauley, 3B - 10-day IL

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Kyle Stowers, LF - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Cardinals vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

St. Louis is 28-34 on the road and 4-6 over the previous 10 games. The Cardinals are ranked 16th in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. They rank 20th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Willson Contreras leads the club in home runs and RBIs. So far in this series, he has four hits and one RBI. The Cardinals' offense is improving, and they have made things seem simple on both sides of the ball. The Cardinals' starting pitcher is Andre Pallante, who is 6-10 with a 5.04 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season and a 9.26 ERA in August.

Miami is 28-33 at home and 2-8 over its last 10 games. The Marlins are ranked 19th in runs scored, seventh in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. They rank 24th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Xavier Edwards currently leads the club in batting average. In this series, he has two hits and two runs. The Marlins will seek a better start on the mound and hope to get some of their good bats going. Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins' starting pitcher, is 6-11 with a 6.31 ERA. He has six quality starts and had a tough August.

Best Bet: Miami Moneyline