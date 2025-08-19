Yankees vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees ride a three-game winning streak into Tampa tonight as they open a two-game set with the Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Tampa (61–64) saw its own three-game win streak end Sunday in a 7-1 loss in San Francisco and dropped to 11.5 games out of the AL East race. The Yankees remain five games back of Toronto but have a solid grip on a Wild Card spot.

Carlos Rodon (12–7, 3.25 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, boasting an elite 1.06 WHIP. The lefty has given up just three runs in his last two starts, including a one-hit, one-run performance his last time out. He'll face Rays right-hander Shane Baz (8–9, 4.93), who has given up four runs or more in four of his last five starts.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who enters with a .333 average, 39 homers, and 91 RBIs, is naturally the bat to watch. Tampa Bay will counter with young star Junior Caminero, who's blasted 35 homers and driven in 85, while Jonathan Aranda has been a steady contact hitter with a .316 average.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+123)

Rays +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline

Yankees -130

Rays +118

Total

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-115)

The above data was collected on Aug. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Rays are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, all of which came on the road.

The Yankees have won five of their last six games and four of their last five on the road.

The total has gone over in six of the Rays' last eight games.

The Yankees are 8-4 straight up in the last 12 matchups against the Rays.

The total has gone under in four of the Rays' last five home games.

Yankees vs Rays Injury Reports

Yankees

Amed Rosario, 3B — 10-day IL (collarbone).

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP — 15-day IL (back).

Ryan Yarbrough, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Fernando Cruz, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Rays

Josh Lowe, RF — Day to day (oblique).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (hamstring).

Taylor Walls, SS — 10-day IL (groin).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Yankees vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees have found their form and may be safe to back again .... Baz has struggled this season, and that includes allowing 19 hits and 13 earned runs in his last 16 innings. In 63.1 home innings, Baz has a 6.54 ERA and a .274 allowed batting average. Not what you want to see with the Yankees in town. Give me the Yanks." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"New York has the edge here because they've had a lot of success batting against right-handers, and they're going up against Baz, who has struggled on the mound in recent starts .... Tampa Bay won't be as successful offensively because they've struggled against left-handers, and Rodon has done a good job on the mound in recent starts .... Take New York on the money line." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners